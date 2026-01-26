Fire-wrecked Gul Plaza search operation completes after 10 days

KARACHI: The search operation completed on Monday, 10 days after deadly Gul Plaza shopping mall fire that claimed 73 lives, officials said.

After completion of search operation, the fire-wrecked building is being sealed. The premises will be demolished later.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso has said that the rescue agencies opined that there is no more bodies in the premises.

Seventy-three deaths have been confirmed in the fire tragedy, and 23 bodies have been identified.

District official said that in the missing list, the relatives of 13 untraced persons didn’t provide their DNA samples. “If they fail to provide DNA samples, their names will be removed from the missing list”.

The basement routes of the shopping mall were locked. Rescue teams have briefed the higher authorities about videos and other evidence.

Investigators are focusing on key questions, including why doors were closed and why emergency exits were not opened after the fire broke out. SSP Arif Aziz earlier emphasized that the inquiry aims to determine the full chain of responsibility and ensure accountability.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside.

The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, revealing the fragility of the emergency response system that struggled to manage the disaster.