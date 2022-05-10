Firefighters called to unlock safe which contained exam papers

A team of firefighters in Bocholt city of Germany were called to a school to unlock a safe in which the final-year examination papers were locked.

A foreign news agency reported the high school staff were not able to unlock a safe which contained the exam papers. They contacted the fire department to sort the situation out.

Initially, the firefighters were unaware of why they were called to the educational institution. They rushed to the scene but saw the school staff opening the safe.

They managed to saw the safe open. The students, who had mixed reactions to the situation, sat the examination after an hour’s delay.

The fire department issued a statement regarding the weird incident.

“On this Friday morning, the fire department centre Bocholt received a curious call from the Euregio Gymnasium,” the translation of their Facebook post read. “The high school clauses for today’s exam were well secured in a safe in the administration, however, the documents were not reachable as the defective number lock probably locked the safe unavoidably.”

They added: “Firefighters made their way to the secretariat of the school and were able to handle the safe with technical equipment so that access to the necessary documents as possible. This is how the students were able to take their exam, albeit with a delay of approx. 1 hour, write in time. The cheer of the present teachers was safe for the fire brigade’s tankers.”

The fire department that some of the students might have enjoyed the weather.

