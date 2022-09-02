Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Firefighters find ‘unusual smell’ on US plane was bottle of nail polish

test

NORTH CAROLINA: An “unusual smell” that prompted five fire trucks to respond to an American Airlines plane at a North Carolina airport turned out to be a bottle of nail polish.

According to an airline representative’s statement, Flight 563 – which took off from Philadelphia on Wednesday – arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 7:50 am and passengers were off-boarded as usual.

The spokesperson said the ground crew members opened the luggage compartment about 8:15 a.m. and immediately noticed an ‘unusual smell’, which triggered a high-priority emergency response.

The Charlotte Fire Department dispatched five trucks to investigate the odour. However, crews probing the cargo hold for the source of the incident soon realised it was a false alarm.

“Firefighters arrived, checked out the hold and discovered one of the containers inside the hold contained a bottle of nail polish that had broken,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said: “The smell was from the broken bottle of polish. No one was injured, and the plane is back in service.”

 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.