Firefighters find ‘unusual smell’ on US plane was bottle of nail polish

NORTH CAROLINA: An “unusual smell” that prompted five fire trucks to respond to an American Airlines plane at a North Carolina airport turned out to be a bottle of nail polish.

According to an airline representative’s statement, Flight 563 – which took off from Philadelphia on Wednesday – arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 7:50 am and passengers were off-boarded as usual.

The spokesperson said the ground crew members opened the luggage compartment about 8:15 a.m. and immediately noticed an ‘unusual smell’, which triggered a high-priority emergency response.

The Charlotte Fire Department dispatched five trucks to investigate the odour. However, crews probing the cargo hold for the source of the incident soon realised it was a false alarm.

“Firefighters arrived, checked out the hold and discovered one of the containers inside the hold contained a bottle of nail polish that had broken,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said: “The smell was from the broken bottle of polish. No one was injured, and the plane is back in service.”

