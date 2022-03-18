Viral: Firefighters rescue cat buried under rubble in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered the 22nd day and several cities in the war-torn country have been reduced to rubble amid bombardments from Russian forces.

After a missile strike on Kharkiv, a cat lost its owners and was trapped in the debris. Ukrainian Emergency Service workers spotted the cat crying amid the wreckage and video of its rescue has gone viral on social media.

The footage, shared on Facebook by the State Emergency Services Ukraine, showed a crew working to dig out the distressed cat, whose lower half was buried beneath debris.

A translation of SES Facebook post read: “A cat lost its owners and one of nine lives during another attack in Kharkiv … But our boys didn’t leave him. The cat was taken away and given to a caring woman who promised to take care of him.”

The clip has garnered over 120k views and tons of reactions since it was uploaded on Facebook.

People flooded the comments section with praises for the people who saved the feline.

