Firefox to let users block all generative AI features in upcoming update

Mozilla is taking a decisive stance on user choice in the age of artificial intelligence. On Monday, the company announced that starting with Firefox 148, users will be able to block all existing and future generative AI features within the browser.

Rolling out on February 24, the update introduces a new “AI controls” section within the desktop browser settings. The main feature is a global “Block AI enhancements” toggle. When turned on, this setting effectively removes AI influence from the browser, disabling all pop-ups, reminders, and access to AI tools.

For those pursuing a middle ground, the controls offer detailed management. Users can selectively enable specific utilities, such as local AI translations, PDF alt-text generation, or tab grouping, while keeping others off. This contains managing the AI chatbot in the sidebar, which incorporates services like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini.

“AI is changing the web, and people want very different things from it,” Mozilla stated in a blog post. “We’ve heard from many who want nothing to do with AI.”

The move aligns with the vision of new CEO Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, who stressed in December that AI integration must be optional. “AI should always be a choice… People should know why a feature works the way it does,” he wrote.

This report comes as Mozilla faces tough competition from AI-native browsers like Arc and Perplexity. Beyond offering feature toggles, Mozilla is setting itself as a leader in ethical technology. President Mark Surman recently announced plans to deploy $1.4 billion in reserves to support a “rebel alliance” of startups dedicated to AI transparency and restricting the power of industry giants.