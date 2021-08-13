Fireworks light up sky as Independence Day celebrations begin

As soon as the clock struck 12:00 midnight, the nation began celebrations to mark the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate the Independence Day.

Government and private buildings as well as streets and markets have been illuminated to mark the special day. National flags, buntings, posters and banners adorn rooftops.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.

The main highlight of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad. President Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.