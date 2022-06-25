Firing at Lakki Marwat judicial complex kills one

LAKKI MARWAT: At least one person was killed and another sustained injury after unidentified men opened fire at the judicial complex in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while confirming the incident at the Lakki Marwat judicial complex said that they have arrested one person for his role in the firing incident. “The body and injured have been shifted to a district headquarters hospital,” they said.

This is not the first such incident of violence inside courts nationwide as recently in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand the trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

Similarly, one person was killed and seven others sustained bullet wounds as unidentified armed men opened fire in the Sessions court in Rajanpur district in Punjab, during an ongoing hearing.

According to the police, the firing incident took place during the hearing of a murder case. The gunmen entered the courtroom as assistants of the lawyer.

