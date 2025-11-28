Firing sparks panic during alleged land-grab attempt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi

KARACHI: Panic spread in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13D area after some suspects opened fire during an alleged takeover of a house on Friday.

According to sources, a group of individuals arrived at the residence accompanied by court staff, lawyers and police officials.

They reportedly presented court orders demanding that the occupants vacate the house and began shifting the family’s belongings outside.

However, the residents claimed they are the lawful owners and have been living in the house for the past 40 years. Local neighbours gathered at the scene in large numbers and resisted the eviction attempt. In response, the suspects opened fire, causing fear and chaos in the neighbourhood.

Speaking to the media, the occupants accused the alleged land grabbers of trying to seize their property using fake court documents and falsely portraying them as tenants.

The firing took place in the presence of the police. Following the unrest, authorities postponed the eviction process for one day.

Local residents say they collectively thwarted the attempted land grab, claiming the suspects resorted to aerial firing while trying to take over the house.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, an armed dacoit stormed into a barber shop in Baldia Town, held customers hostage at gunpoint and took away their valuables, Karachi police said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the robbery, which went viral on social media, shows a lone robber entering the shop while waving a pistol. The customers and barbers immediately sat down in fear as the armed man ordered them to comply.

The robber proceeded to pat down each person individually, taking their mobile phones and cash before fleeing. Police suspect he had an accomplice waiting outside on a motorcycle.