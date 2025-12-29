Three dead as gunmen open fire on vehicle in Peshawar’s Town road

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants opened fire on a car in the Town Road area of Peshawar on Monday night, killing three individuals, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, the culprits sprayed the vehicle with bullets indiscriminately.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Sohrab Khan, Naeem Gull, and Amjad Khan.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations, police confirmed.

Officials stated that an investigation has been launched, exploring various angles to determine the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the culprits involved in the deadly incident.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar police neutralised five outlaws in ‘encounter’ in Daudzai area of the provincial capital of KP.

According to details shared by Peshawar police, the encounter took place during an operation launched on the basis of intelligence information in Peshawar’s Daudzai. A heavy police contingent cordoned off the area to arrest the suspects.

Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed stated that the suspects opened fire during the operation, prompting retaliatory action by police, which resulted in their deaths.

SSP Operations Muhammad Farhan said the deceased were professional target killers and were wanted in a number of serious cases. He claimed they had been involved in more than 30 targeted killings, including attacks on police personnel as well as political and social figures.

Police officials said a search operation remains underway, with all entry and exit points sealed to prevent any suspects from escaping.

Earlier this year, three Afghan nationals were among four suspected robbers killed during an alleged encounter with police in Peshawar.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Mera Kachori area within the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.

Police said the suspects were picketing in the area with the intention of committing a robbery when they encountered a police patrol. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting law enforcement to return fire. During the exchange of gunfire, all four suspects were killed on the spot.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, one repeater, two pistols, and several motorcycles from their possession.