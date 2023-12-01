Firing incident: Karachi police record statement of rickshaw driver

KARACHI: Following the firing incident, police recorded statements of the injured rickshaw driver shot by the man after the heated argument near Karachi’s airport area, ARY News reported on Friday.

On the complaint of the rickshaw driver, the police filed a case against the man, dressed as a lawyer, for shooting the rickshaw driver.

READ: CCTV: Man shoots rickshaw driver over spat in Karachi

In the FIR, Gohar Ali, the rickshaw driver stated, “I was waiting for passengers on the main Shahrae Faisal road when a man, dressed as a lawyer, accompanied by a woman came up to me, and a fare of Rs 400 was reportedly fixed for the ride.”

Upon returning to the spot in his rickshaw, Gohar Ali found the man sitting in another ride for the journey. Gohar stopped the passenger and insisted to go with him as he already fixed the price and ruined his number in the queue.

The argument quickly accelerated over which the passenger pulled out a pistol and opened the fire on rickshaw driver, leaving him injured and fled from the scene on the other ride.