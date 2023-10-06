Firing outside Sindh Governor’s House, no casualty

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has taken notice of a firing incident that took place outside his residence on Wednesday night, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a firing incident occurred outside Gate No.4 of Sindh Governor’s House on Wednesday night at 04:00 am.

The police officers posted at the Governor House gate also found bullet shells. Police said that no loss of life took place due to the assault.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV. A first information report (FIR) of the firing incident has also been registered.

In a statement, Kamran Tessori said that he was in touch with the higher authorities regarding the incident.

“The ration distribution to the citizens is underway from Gate No.4,” he said, claiming that the purpose of the incident is to grow fear among the employees.