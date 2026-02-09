First anti-polio drive of 2026 successfully completed: NEOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) on Monday said that the first national anti-polio drive of 2026 has successfully completed.

The NEOC in a statement said that over 4,43,00,000 children were administered polio vaccine in the campaign.

The NEOC extended gratitude to all stakeholders over success of the campaign for their cooperation and participation.

“The workers and security men, served in the anti-polio drive, have been real national heroes,” NEOC stated.

The NEOC in a statement said that in Punjab over 22.9 million children were administered polio vaccine, while in Sindh 1.05 million children inoculated against the crippling polio disease.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 7.13 million children vaccinated during the campaign, while in Balochistan 2.363 million children were vaccinated.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 6,73,000 children, Gilgit Baltistan over 2,61,000 children and in Islamabad over 4,55,000 children were administered vaccine, NEOC said.

“Over 4,00,000 anti-polio workers visiting door to door to administer vaccine drops to children,” NEOC earlier said.

It is mandatory to administer the vaccine to every child under five years of age, according to the NEOC.

This campaign against polio was simultaneously run in Pakistan and Afghanistan.