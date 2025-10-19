First anti-smog gun operation in Lahore cuts air pollution by 70%

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched its first anti-smog gun operation in Lahore, marking a significant step in the fight against air pollution.

The operation, conducted in the Kahna area, has reduced air pollution levels by 70%, according to official figures.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the anti-smog gun operation on X, hailing it as a remarkable success in the government’s environmental efforts.

She revealed that under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kahna dropped dramatically — from 666 to 170 — following the use of anti-smog guns.

“This 70% decrease in air pollution has been scientifically analyzed & confirmed by our advanced environmental monitoring system”, the minister stated.

She further emphasized the government’s dedication to leveraging modern technology to combat smog and protect public health.

“Our commitment to utilizing modern technology to combat smog and safeguard citizens’ health remains absolute”, the minister added.

The anti-smog gun operation is part of broader efforts by the Punjab government to address the worsening air quality in Lahore and surrounding areas, particularly during the winter smog season.

