First Congo case reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The first confirmed case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has been reported in Holy Family Hospital.

Rashid Mumtaz, a 38-year-old tailor from Model Town, Wah Cantt, Taxila is currently stable and isolated in the hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (M-ICU) after being confirmed as the first CCHF case in Rawalpindi during the year 2025.

According to the details, the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 17, 2025, showing symptoms on June 15, including high-grade fever, body aches, gum bleeding, and hematemesis. Laboratory results revealed a white blood cell count of 1,910, a platelet count of 4,100, and chest X-ray infiltrates.

Dr. Waqar, the spokesman District Health Authority (DHA) informed that investigations indicate that Rashid participated in the slaughter of four goats and two cows on Eid-ul-Azha day, along with his cousin, Junaid Khan.

He said that the preliminary contact tracing has identified two symptomatic individuals. Junaid Khan, a 19-year-old male from Mansehra, is experiencing fever and body pain and has been isolated at Holy Family Hospital whose PCR test results are awaited.

Ibrahim, a 14-year-old male from Wah Cantt, is showing fever and signs of infection, and is isolated at Wah General Hospital, with blood samples sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for testing, also awaiting PCR results.

“All necessary barrier nursing controls have been strictly implemented for the affected individuals” said Dr. Waqar.

The spokesman further informed that 18 other identified contacts remain asymptomatic and are under quarantine for fever surveillance.

“A joint response with the livestock department has been initiated, including indoor residual spraying (IRS) and vector surveillance in the affected areas to curb potential spread”, he added.

In a brief interaction with APP, Dr. Waqar highlighted that authorities were closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

He urged the citizens to remain cognizant of the precautionary measures and immediately report to the hospital in case of any related symptoms for diagnosis and treatment.