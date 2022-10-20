Thursday, October 20, 2022
Ali Abbas

First digital hospital inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated the project ‘Find My Doctor’ of making Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital the first digital hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the project ‘Find My Doctor’ of making Karachi Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital the first digital hospital. 

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Municipal Corporation would provide the facilities in collaboration with private sector.

He noted that Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital was being equipped with digital facilities, adding that with such digitalization, the medical facility would become a complete database hospital.

“Round-the-clock online outpatient department (OPD) facility will be available at the hospital,” he said, adding that patients can get free medical consultancy at home through online facility.

