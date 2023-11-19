28.9 C
First flight of Malaysian Batik Air lands in Pakistan

By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

First Kuala Lumpur-Karachi flight of Malaysia’s Batik Air landed in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The flight was given a traditional water salute upon landing at the Karachi International Airport.

Batik Air of Malaysia will operate three weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Karachi.

Malaysian Consul General and Civil Aviation Officers (CAA) welcomed the passengers.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities.

On November 1, Azerbaijan’s national airline launched direct flight operations to Pakistan.

Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Islamabad airport tonight.

