First look of ‘Fast & Furious’ film ‘Fast X’ unveiled

The first look of the upcoming ‘Fast & Furious‘ film ‘Fast X‘ has been released on the franchise’s social media pages.

The poster of the upcoming film, which will release on May 19 this year, showed the leading character Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) faith getting tested.

“The end of the road begins,” the text on the poster read. It hints at the franchise’s end. The film’s trailer will release on 10th February.

The end of the road begins. #FASTX trailer drops on 2/10. pic.twitter.com/tDA4DwFmaH — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2023

It will be the tenth film of the franchise. The reports of the ‘Fast X‘ being in two parts are making rounds.

The cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Sun Kang, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior and Luis Da Silva Jr.

The film, based on the characters of Gary Scott Thompson, is directed by Louis Leterrier. Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau have written the screenplay.

The franchise started in 2001 with ‘The Fast and Furious’. It was followed by ‘2 Fast 2 Furious‘ (2003), ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift‘ (2006), ‘Fast & Furious‘ (2009), ‘Fast Five‘ (2011), ‘Fast & Furious 6‘ (2013), ‘Furious 7‘ (2015), ‘The Fate of the Furious‘ (2017) and ‘F9‘ (2021).

