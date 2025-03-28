First Partial Solar Eclipse of 2025: Predictions and viewing details

The first partial solar eclipse of 2025 is set to occur on March 29, 2025, marking a significant celestial event for astronomy enthusiasts worldwide.



According to predictions by astronomers, this first partial solar eclipse of 2025 will not be visible in Pakistan but can be observed in regions across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and parts of the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The eclipse will begin at 9:50 AM PST and conclude at 5:43 PM PST. During this first partial solar eclipse, the Moon will partially cover the Sun, creating a mesmerizing visual phenomenon.

However, viewers in Pakistan will need to rely on live broadcasts from space agencies and observatories to witness the first partial solar eclipse of 2025.

Astronomers explain that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight.

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 400 times smaller than the distance between the Moon and the Sun, which is why the eclipse appears partial from Earth.

For safe viewing, experts recommend using ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods like pinhole projectors. Observing the Sun without proper protection can cause severe eye damage.

The second solar eclipse of 2025 is scheduled for September 21-22, and it will be an annular eclipse, showcasing the famous “Ring of Fire” effect.

Earlier, the recent appearance of a meteor, commonly referred to as a shooting star, captivated residents of Karachi and quickly became a sensation on social media, with numerous videos of the event circulating online.

Renowned astrologer Humayoon Mehboob, speaking on ARY News’ program ‘Bakhabar Sawera,’ shed light on this celestial occurrence.

He explained that a meteor is a fragment originating from a comet or asteroid that enters Earth’s atmosphere, creating a streak of light as it burns up. While meteors are typically viewed as ordinary phenomena,

Humayoon Mehboob emphasized that their occurrence alongside both a lunar and solar eclipse could hold noteworthy implications, sparking curiosity and intrigue among astronomy enthusiasts.