First phase of delimitation for Sindh Local Govt Polls near completion

KARACHI: The first phase of delimitation of local councils in Sindh has been nearing completion, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the election commission sources, delimitation of union committees, union councils, towns, town committees and municipal committees in all districts of Sindh have been completed.

Demarcations of 25 Towns and 233 union committees made in Karachi, election commission sources said.

The city’s Sohrab Goth Town comprised of eight union committees with a population above 4,28,000, according to sources.

Malir Town have over 6,00,000 population and 11 union committees, while Chanessar Town have a population above 5,30,000 and eight union committees, sources said.

The election commission will publish the list of preliminary delimitation in Sindh on February 16, sources said. Any objections with regard to the demarcation could be submitted by March 04.

Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad and Hyderabad have also been divided in towns, sources added.

Earlier, in a gazette, notified that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will comprise of 26 towns.

The provincial local government department notified that Sindh capital Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in Korangi District, 26 UCs and 2 towns in South District, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in West District, 30 UCs in Malir District while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir will be categorized as towns.

In Central District, there will be 45 UCs and five towns, 26 UCs and three towns in Keamari District, whereas, the constituency of PPP leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in East District. In East District, there will be 43 UCs and five towns.

10 town committees in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17 in Sanghar, 12 in Nowshero Feroze, 10 in Hyderabad, nine in Jamshoro, eight in Matiari, nine in Dadu, seven in Tando Muhammad Khan and four in Tando Allahyar.

