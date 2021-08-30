Special PIA flight with humanitarian aid lands in Mazari-i-Sharif

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday operated a special cargo flight to war-ravaged Afghanistan’s Mazari-i-Sharif to deliver the first humanitarian aid consisting of essential medical supplies dispatched by WHO.

“Following a long tradition of assisting with global humanitarian efforts, a special PIA B 777 Cargo Flt operated to Mazar-i-Sharif today to deliver essential medicines & supplies from WHO,” read a statement on the national airline’s official Twitter handle.

“The first ever humanitarian AID flight to land in Afghanistan to assist Afghan brethren.”

Following a long tradition of assisting with global humanitarian efforts, a spl #PIA B 777 Cargo Flt operated to Mazar-i-Sharif today to deliver essential medicines & supplies from @WHO. The first ever humanitarian AID flight to land in #Afghanistan to assist Afghan brethren pic.twitter.com/dJMAMeD0Qy — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 30, 2021

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted that the airline’s first cargo flight took off from Islamabad airport with medical supplies on board.

“A humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan in coordination with international agencies,” the envoy wrote on his official Twitter account.