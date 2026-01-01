First Supermoon of 2026: 'Wolf Moon' rises this Saturday

The first Supermoon of 2026 is set to arrive this Saturday, January 3.

This full moon will appear unusually large in the sky and marks the final chapter in a run of consecutive supermoons that began last October.

A Supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit brings it closer to Earth than usual (perigee), making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

While the January moon will officially reach its fullest point around 10:00 am on Saturday, it is expected to be visible as a large, bright orb throughout the preceding night (Friday) and Saturday evening.

January’s full moon is traditionally referred to as the Wolf Moon. While other names exist in folklore, this title has caught on in the mainstream more recently.

Unlike many other celestial events, viewing a Supermoon does not require any special equipment. In fact, it can be more dramatic to observe from a busy location, where objects near the horizon—such as buildings or trees—create an optical illusion that enhances the Moon’s size. This contrasts with more delicate astronomical sights that benefit from total darkness.

The January Supermoon will be one of the brightest of the year, making it easy to spot for an extended period. However, its brilliance comes with a downside for stargazers.

The simultaneous arrival of the supermoon and the Quadrantid meteor shower is likely to obscure the latter. The full moon’s intense glare will wash out the night sky, hindering the visibility of the meteor shower’s famous streaks.