First time in history, we’ve empowered LG system, says Imran Khan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that local bodies elections concluded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province are the start of modern, and devolved local government system that exists in successful democracies, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that amidst the noise over KP Local government election, no one realizes that these elections are start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies.

“Directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance & create future [leaders],” he said adding that it is for the first time in country’s 74-year history, they have an empowered LG system.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 22, 2021



Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in Sunday’s first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”