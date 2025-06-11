Pakistan first virtual blood bank launched in Lahore

LAHORE: On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan’s first Virtual Blood Bank Centre has been launched, aiming at ensuring instant blood availability in emergencies.

One who requires immediate blood may call Emergency Helpline 15 and press button 4 to instantly get connected with the Virtual Blood Bank Centre, where essential details are gathered by a Safe City Officer, such as the location of the patient and the required blood group.

The system then finds registered blood donors in the vicinity of the patient and enables direct communication through a conference call, ensuring a swift blood donation.

Main characteristics of the Virtual Blood Bank Centre

Operational with Punjab Police Helpline 15 for immediate access.

Instant donor matching is determined by location and blood type.

Active involvement of police officers in the donation process.

24/7 availability across Punjab, helping over 14,000 patients so far.

Currently, over 25000 blood donors have been registered with the Virtual Blood Bank, including 15,000 general public and 10,000 police personnel.

On average, the service receives 2,500 calls, serving 250 urgent cases daily.

Fast and simple donor Registration

People who wish to get themselves registered as Blood donors can register via:

Emergency Helpline 15

Punjab Safe City official website

Police Khidmat Counters in government hospitals

CM Maryam Nawaz has requested citizens, especially the youth, to enthusiastically take part in blood donation, emphasising that every drop of blood can be a lifeline in emergencies.

This initiative signifies a new era of digitization in Punjab, enhancing healthcare services to unparalleled standards.

