Fish fall from sky during rain in this city

An eerie incident took place in the Texas state of the United States where fish rained from the sky during a rainstorm.

The weird phenomenon, called “animal rain”, took place in the city of Texarkana.

The city, in its official Facebook post, mentioned that 2021 was pulling off all the tricks on the world and the incident was not a joke.

“Animal rain” happens when small water creatures such as crabs, small fash and frogs get swept in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the earth’s surface. The post mentioned that they begin to rain down in tandem with the rain.

The city asked the people to send pictures if they witnessed the phenomenon and head into 2022 in quietly as possible.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place.

In 2017, a video of light rain along with small fish falling from the sky in Mexico made rounds across social media.

People then came up with different theories with one calling it an act of God.

Moreover, there were netizens who took the situation in a light manner as they referenced it to the names of Hollywood films Sharknado while another mentioned that the fishes can be used for cooking “fish tacos.”

