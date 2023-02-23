Fish starts raining from sky in Australian town

In a bizarre weather event, the residents of an Australian town witnessed fish start raining from the sky.

Tornados can suck up fish from lakes and drop them 100s of km away, and if the fish are lucky they won’t freeze, and they’ll survive the fall. pic.twitter.com/G1LXoNz1qI — last_goose (@ElaBoubou) February 21, 2023

The residents were baffled to see that the fish was still alive. The bizarre weather event happened in the town of Lajamanu, a small community in the arid Northern Territory of Darwin during a heavy spell of rain and storm.

According to them, a huge storm was coming towards the town, they thought it was rain but out of nowhere fish started raining.

People in this area witness such events often but still it amazes them to experience this and the kids also enjoy this and collect the alive fish in jars.

The weather experts said, that incidents like these are caused by strong updrafts, such as tornadoes, which suck water and fish from rivers. but in storms, they are carried many kilometres away before they rain from the sky.

