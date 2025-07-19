Telugu Actor Fish Venkat passes away at 53 due to kidney failure

NEW DELHI: Popular Telugu actor Venkat Raj, famously known as Fish Venkat, passed away at the age of 53 due to kidney failure, according to Indian media reports.

He died on Friday at a hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged battle with kidney-related complications.

Venkat had been undergoing dialysis for several months, but his condition worsened recently, requiring intensive care. Despite medical efforts, including ventilator support, doctors were unable to find a suitable kidney donor in time for a transplant, leading to his demise.

Best known for his comedic and villainous roles in Telugu cinema, Venkat appeared in over 100 films, including notable titles like Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, DJ Tillu, Kushi, Dhee, Bunny, and Mirapakay.

He earned the nickname “Fish” after a comedic performance referencing a fish market scene, which left a lasting impression on audiences.

His career breakthrough came under the guidance of the late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who introduced him in Sammakka Sarakka. Venkat’s sharp comic timing and distinctive supporting roles made him a beloved figure in the industry.

His last appearance was in the Aha thriller Coffee with a Killer. In his final days, his family faced financial struggles in managing his medical expenses. His daughter, Shravanthi, had publicly appealed for help, revealing in an interview with One India that they required around ₹50 lakh for a transplant – an amount beyond their means.

Fish Venkat leaves behind a legacy of laughter, memorable performances, and a deep imprint on Telugu cinema.