Fisherman saved after 20-minute fight with tiger

SUNDERBANS: A fisherman, Sudarshan Sardar (33) was rescued from the jaws of a tiger by fellow villagers in a forest under Sunderbans Tiger Reserve (STR) area in Bangladesh.

It took about 20 minutes for the villagers, who had accompanied Sardar to the trip, to rescue him. The seriously injured fisherman is battling for life at NRS Hospital.

Four fishermen with licence, led by Sardar of Sonaga village in Gosaba, went to the Kapura river near Jhila forest. Around 7am, a tiger jumped on the boat anchored at the river bank and attacked Sardar.

Other three raised an alarm and started beating the tiger with sticks. The tiger retreated but Sardar was left grievously injured, with deep injuries on his neck, back and thigh.

Sunderbans Tiger Reserve field director Tapas Das said, “The zone where they were said to have been fishing is a fishing zone. But fishermen often enter the core area. We are probing the case.”