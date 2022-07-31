Fisherman terrified after spotting mysterious ‘half man, half dog’ creature

A fisherman has gone viral after claiming to have spotted a half man and half dog creature by a riverside in Texas.

The photo of the mysterious creature, which has now been circulated widely, has reportedly left experts baffled. But news analysis suggested it could just be a giant monkey.

The fisherman said he captured more than he intended on his camera. The clip has left netizens and experts intrigued because unlike other alleged encounters with the elusive ‘bigfoot’, this one captured the create strolling through the long grass at the side of the river.

It is understood as of now that the creature in the clip is yet to be identified. Reports said it was shot in San Benito, Texas.

When the grainy footage starts, the creature loitering around the banks looks much like a dog. But as it rolls on, the figure suddenly becomes big after standing up.

“What the f***, is that a dog or what?” the cameraman is heard saying in the clip.

The fisherman filmed the moment and said: “Holy s***, I got that on video.”

The figure appeared to quickly disappear behind the grass as the fisherman and his partner continued to talk about the mysterious sighting.

The clip garnered a lot of interest as netizens flocked to the comment section to voice their thoughts. The visual piqued the interest of Andy McGrath, a bigfoot expert.

