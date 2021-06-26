Fishing boat capsizes off Karachi coast drowning 5, rescue underway

KARACHI: A fishing boat sailing off Karachi coast in the open sea with five fishermen aboard has Saturday toppled over drowning all five riding inside, ARY News reported.

The rescue officials have confirmed the four out of five fishermen who drowned when the boat capsized have been rescued by nearby fishermen sailing on their boats.

According to the latest updates, the rescue for fifth is underway, the rescue said.

READ ALSO: RICKSHAW DRIVER WHO TRIED TO KIDNAP FEMALE UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN KARACHI ARRESTED

Separately today, the Police arrested a man from Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood for his alleged involvement in a bid to kidnap a female university student.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz while detailing the entire episode said that a female student was traveling in a rickshaw on June 13 when the driver took out a gun and took her hostage.

“The driver forced the university student to wear sunglasses covered with a black tape so that she could not locate the place where she is being taken,” he said adding that the girl jumped from the moving rickshaw and ran away in the injured condition.