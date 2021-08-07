Fishermen protest at KPT, shipping channel blocked

KARACHI: Fishermen have blocked the cargo ships anchoring channel at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to record their protest against checking in the open sea, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the protesting fishermen have anchored their launches at the channel reserved for cargo ships anchoring at the KPT. The protest started last night as the fishermen were stopped from going into the open sea for fishing.

Due to protest, the anchoring of the cargo ships has been suspended at the port. The fishermen said that they are unable to do fishing for the last two months and they are facing problems in feeding their families.

The administration is trying to hold talks with the protesting fishermen.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) falls under the administrative control of the Federal Maritime ministry that oversees the operations of the port, one of South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports which handle about 60% of the nation’s cargo.

Between 1880 and 1887, the port was administered by the Karachi Harbour Board. The Karachi Port Trust was then established by the Act IV of 1886, effective from 1 April 1887.