26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Fitch maintains Pakistan’s ratings at ‘CCC’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday issued Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘CCC’, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Fitch Ratings typically does not assign outlooks to sovereigns with a rating of ‘CCC+’ or below.

The key rating that assisted the currency positively was Pakistan’s IMF staff-level agreement (SLA) in November, which was approved by the IMF Executive Board in July 2023.

Moreover, the performance of the caretaker government also played a pivotal role in improving the currency rating.

With the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF set to expire in March 2024, Fitch Ratings anticipates that the government elected in the February 2024 election will promptly pursue another IMF program.

Nevertheless, further delays to elections or renewed political volatility can jeopardise IMF negotiations and external funding.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.