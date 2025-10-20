Two Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police arrested two absconding terrorists affiliated with the Fitna al-Hindustan in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad conducted an intelligence-based operation in Gulistan-e-Sarmast, Qasimabad, leading to the arrest of two high-value suspects identified as Abdul Rahim Khoso and Ghulam Shabbir.

CTD officials said that during the operation, the suspects were found in possession of terror financing funds, hand grenades, explosive materials, and key documents.

Authorities further stated that the recovered weapons were the same ones used in an attack on a CTD mobile van in Loni Kot, Jamshoro, earlier in April.

During interrogation, the suspects led officials to additional recoveries, including three hand grenades, explosives, and other materials.

Sources in the CTD revealed that the detainees are part of the Fitna al-Hindustean network, and crucial evidence has been obtained regarding their terror financing activities.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend their facilitators and other members of the network, officials added.

Last month, at least five militants were killed, including a suicide bomber, in an attack claimed to be orchestrated by Indian proxy network “Fitna al-Hindustan,” in Quetta, Balochistan.

As per details, the suicide blast was reported near Jinnah Road in Quetta. Following the blast, the rescue teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The assault left two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel injured, while attackers disguised in FC uniforms were also neutralized, the security sources siad and added that terrorists were wearing FC uniforms.