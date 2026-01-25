Security Forces kill three Fitna al Hindustan terrorists in Panjgur

Security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists linked to Fitna al Hindustan, an Indian proxy group, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, on 25 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Panjgur District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell (including Local Area Terrorist Commander Farooq alias Soro, Terrorist Adeel & Terrorist Waseem).

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Kalat Operation Against Fitna al Hindustan

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the killing of four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on 12 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.