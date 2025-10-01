Pakistan army kills 13 terrorists linked to Indian proxies: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces carried out major operations in Balochistan, eliminating 13 terrorists belonging to Indian-backed proxies “Fitna al Khawarij” and “Fitna al Hindustan,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military media wing, on 30 September and 01 October 2025, thirteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Quetta District on reported presence of Khwarij ex Fitna al Khawarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, ten Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed.

In another intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Kech District, terrorist hideout was busted and three Indian sponsored terrorists, Fitna al Hindustan were successfully neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice.

Earlier today, in a separate statement, ISPR said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar, successfully thwarting an attempt by terrorists to flee.

According to the military media wing, “on 1 October 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces apprehended four Ts trying to flee cowardly by disguising in women attire. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.”