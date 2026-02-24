Fitna al-Khawarij Burns Wounded FC Personnel Alive in Karak Ambulance Attack

KARAK – In a display of extreme inhumanity that has sent shockwaves across the country, terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij targeted a Rescue 1122 ambulance on February 23, 2026, setting it ablaze and burning wounded Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel alive.

The victims, who were all local Pashtuns from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were being evacuated following an earlier attack when they were intercepted and subjected to this barbaric act.

The Incident: From Quadcopter Attack to Ambush

The series of events began at the Qila Shaheedan post in the Karak district. Terrorists initially launched an assault on the Federal Constabulary post using quadcopter drones. Following the attack, two Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed to the site to evacuate the injured.

As the ambulances were transporting the wounded to safety, the Khawarij ambushed them. While one ambulance managed to escape the heavy fire and reach safety, the second was intercepted. In a clear violation of international humanitarian laws and Islamic principles, the terrorists set the vehicle on fire, burning the patients trapped inside.

Victims and Martyrs

The martyrs, all sons of the soil from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been identified as:

Sepoy Murad Gul (Resident of Hangu)

Sepoy Ayan Khan (Resident of Hangu)

Lance Naik Adil Khan (Resident of Mansehra)

Additionally, the ambulance driver, Ahmad Hussain, and a Rescue 1122 official suffered severe burn injuries. Other injured personnel being treated at hospitals in Bannu and Karak include Havaldar Sabir, Muhammad Yusuf, and Hanif, all of whom are local Pashtuns.

Filming of the brutal act

The terrorists reportedly filmed the entire horrific episode and circulated the footage on social media. Analysts suggest this move was specifically designed to spread terror and panic among the local population.

The timing of the attack—occurring during the holy month of Ramadan—has drawn widespread condemnation. Religious scholars and local leaders have pointed out that Islam strictly forbids attacking the wounded or medical personnel, even during active warfare. By targeting local Pashtuns and medical workers, the Khawarij have once again demonstrated that their actions are entirely contrary to the teachings of Islam and the values of humanity.

Security sources have reiterated that such cowardly acts will not deter the resolve of the state.