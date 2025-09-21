Seven Indian-sponsored militants killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

  • By Asim MallickAsim Mallick
    • -
  • Sep 21, 2025
    • -
  • 308 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Seven Indian-sponsored militants killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment