Security forces eliminate eight Indian proxy militants in Tank IBO: ISPR

TANK: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district following reports of the presence of Indian sponsored Fitna al Khawarij terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military media wing, on 24 October 2025, on reported presence of Khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khawarij locations, and after an intense fire exchange, eight Indian sponsored khawarij were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

On September 14, 2025, security sources reported growing internal divisions within Fitna-al-Khawarij, following heavy setbacks in recent months. Several major formations of the group were eliminated during border crossings in the past three months, leaving the leadership unsettled and increasingly fractured.

According to security sources, Fitna-al-Khawarij commander Noor Wali has instructed foot soldiers to refrain from using mobile phones to avoid detection. The leadership has also directed militants to hide among civilians and use the local population as shields during operations.

Reports further reveal that mosques and guest houses have been exploited for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and for sheltering fighters. Social media manipulation, an old propaganda tool of Fitna-al-Khawarij, has also been renewed under fresh directives.

Security sources added that the group’s leadership has ordered the involvement of illegal Afghan nationals in attacks across Pakistan. Recent incidents in Dir and South Waziristan included a significant number of fighters crossing over from Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s security forces remain fully prepared and committed to eliminating Fitna-al-Khawarij and their facilitators from the country, sources affirmed.