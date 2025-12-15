Soldier martyred during DI Khan IBO; 7 Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij killed: ISPR

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on information regarding the presence of Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military media wing, on 15 December 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during fire exchange, brave son of soil Naik Yasir Khan (age: 34 years, resident of District Mardan) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs), resulting in the elimination of 13 Fitna Al Khawarij militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the ISPR, on 12-13 December 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Fitna Al Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Mohmand District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell.

In another Intelligence based operation conducted in Bannu District, six more Fitna Al Khawarij were effectively neutralised by Security Forces.