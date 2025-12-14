13 Fitna Al Khawarij killed in IBOs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs), resulting in the elimination of 13 Fitna Al Khawarij militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the ISPR, on 12-13 December 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Fitna Al Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Mohmand District. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were sent to hell.

In another Intelligence based operation conducted in Bannu District, six more Fitna Al Khawarij were effectively neutralised by Security Forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, at least nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation in Tank district following reports of militant presence. During the conduct of operation, security troops effectively engaged the Fitna Al Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven Fitna Al Khwarij were killed.

In a separate IBO carried out in Lakki Marwat district, two more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, ISPR added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians”, according to ISPR.