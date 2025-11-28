22 Fitna al Khawarij militants killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces carried out a targeted operation in Dera Ismail Khan following intelligence on the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, on 26 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two Fitna al Khawarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed 22 India-sponsored militants during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, on 24 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty-two khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area.

In a related development, KP police in Bannu conducted a swift action, foiling a terrorist plot to destroy a bridge in the outskirts of Basia Khel.

The police Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) made from eight to 10 kg of explosive material.

Area residents have expressed gratitude to the Bannu police for the timely action.

They said that miscreants who ruin infrastructure and cause suffering to people deserve no mercy at all.

As per the police, the miscreants had linked a locally-made IED to the central pillar of the bridge.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, informed that the public infrastructure remained safe from destruction with the timely action.