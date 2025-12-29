Pak Army major martyred as security forces kill five Fitna al Khawarij militants in Bajaur IBO

PESHAWAR: An officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred as security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khar area of Bajaur district, killing five Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij militants, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan Army Media Wing, on 29 December 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Khar, Bajaur District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

During the conduct of the operation, due to effective engagement by own troops, five Indian sponsored khwarij were gunned down.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Adeel Zaman (age: 36 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan District), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Pakistan’s security forces carried out multiple counter-terrorism operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of nine Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij militants.

According to the ISPR, nine khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, four khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District. In ensuing fire exchange, five more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.