Security forces neutralize nine Fitna Al Khawarij in KP operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces carried out multiple counter-terrorism operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of nine Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, nine khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, four khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District. In ensuing fire exchange, five more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and four Indian sponsored Fitna al Khawarij terrorists were killed after security forces successfully foiled a major terrorist attack on a military camp in the Boya area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, on 19 December 2025, in a heinous and cowardly terrorist act, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij attacked security forces camp, in general area Boya, North Waziristan District.

Khwarij attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response by own troops.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive laden vehicle on outer perimeter wall, resulting in its collapse and considerable damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure including a mosque.

Besides damaging their homes this blatant act of barbarism by khwarij inflicted severe injuries to fifteen local civilians including innocent children and women.