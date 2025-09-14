Security sources confirm growing discord in Fitna-al-Khawarij ranks

Security sources have reported growing internal divisions within Fitna-al-Khawarij, following heavy setbacks in recent months. Several major formations of the group were eliminated during border crossings in the past three months, leaving the leadership unsettled and increasingly fractured, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, Fitna-al-Khawarij commander Noor Wali has instructed foot soldiers to refrain from using mobile phones to avoid detection. The leadership has also directed militants to hide among civilians and use the local population as shields during operations.

Reports further reveal that mosques and guest houses have been exploited for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and for sheltering fighters. Social media manipulation, an old propaganda tool of Fitna-al-Khawarij, has also been renewed under fresh directives.

Security sources added that the group’s leadership has ordered the involvement of illegal Afghan nationals in attacks across Pakistan. Recent incidents in Dir and South Waziristan included a significant number of fighters crossing over from Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s security forces remain fully prepared and committed to eliminating Fitna-al-Khawarij and their facilitators from the country, sources affirmed.

Also Read: Surrendered militant Abdul Samad exposes horrors of ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’

Former militant Abdul Samad’s disclosures recently reinforced these tactics, highlighting the group’s desperation.

In his confessional statement, Abdul Samad said he spent nearly four-and-a-half years in Afghanistan, receiving training in handling Kalashnikov rifles and making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

He disclosed that he stayed with commanders Sadiq and Asad of the Gul Bahadur group and later joined Asad’s faction in Zangoti, North Waziristan.

According to him, militants used mosques as hubs to manufacture IEDs, mines, and even drone bombs.

Samad alleged that militants desecrated the Quran, abused children, and played vulgar videos inside mosques while producing explosives. He added that commander Asad referred to the Pakistan Army as “apostates” and ordered fighters to use the weapons against security forces.

“When I saw their actions, I realized they were worse than disbelievers,” Abdul Samad confessed, adding that Taliban fighters disrespected mosques, committed child abuse, and dishonored the holy Quran. He contrasted this with his experience of only five days with the Pakistan Army, saying, “I testify that the Army is truthful, and the Taliban are liars.”