Security forces kill 13 Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij in KP

ISLAMABAD: Security forces carried out targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 13 militants linked to Indian sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, on 20-21 November 2025, thirteen khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in general area Paharkhel, Lakki Marwat District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, ten khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District. In ensuing fire exchange, three Khawarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces neutralized 23 India-sponsored militants in operations in KP’s Kurram district.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations in Kurram, resulting in the killing of 23 India-sponsored militants.

The ISPR stated that a targeted operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence, during which 12 militants were killed in an exchange of fire.

In another operation conducted in the same area, security forces eliminated an additional 11 terrorists.

The ISPR confirmed that the killed militants were involved in planning and executing terrorist activities under Indian sponsorship.