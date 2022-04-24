Fitra fixed at Rs170 per head

KARACHI: The minimum amount of Fitrana, an obligatory donation that is to be paid before Eidul Fitr, has been fixed at Rs 170 per person in 2022, former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman said on Sunday.

According to a chart shared by Mufti Muneeb, the minimum amount that should be paid in charity was Rs170 with respect to wheat (around 2 kg), Rs 480 or 540 in accordance with Barley (4kg), and Rs 1,600 and Rs2,800 with respect to price of dates and Raisins, respectively.

Fitra with respect to second class Raisin was Rs 2,200 per head, he said.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price was Rs 10,200; with respect to barley Rs28,800; with respect to dates Rs 9,6000; and with respect to raisins Rs168,000.

