Fitrana, Fidya, Kaffara Soum Amount Announced for 2026

KARACHI: Religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has announced the rates for Fitra, Fidya, and Kaffarah for the current year, ARY News reported.

Fitra and Fidya Rates

Based on the market price of various commodities, the rates are as follows:

Commodity Weight Fitra / Fidya (Per Person) Wheat 2kg Rs 300 Barley 4kg Rs 1,160 Dates 4kg Rs 2,800 Raisins 4kg Rs 7,200

Kaffarah for Broken Fasts

For those who deliberately break a fast, the Kaffarah (compensation) involves feeding 60 deserving people two meals a day. The total costs for this are:

Wheat: Rs 18,000

Rs 18,000 Barley: Rs 69,600

Rs 69,600 Dates: Rs 168,000

Rs 168,000 Raisins: Rs 432,000

Rules for Fidya and Kaffarah

The cleric clarified that Fidya is specifically for the elderly and those suffering from chronic, incurable illnesses that prevent them from fasting.

Conversely, “temporary patients” (those with short-term illnesses) and travelers are not eligible to pay Fidya; instead, they are required to make up the missed fasts at a later date.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman further explained that anyone who breaks a fast without a valid Shariah-compliant reason must observe Kaffarah.

This involves fasting for 60 consecutive days without a single break. If the individual is physically unable to fast for 60 days, they must then fulfill the requirement through the financial payments listed above.

Earlier, the federal government has launched 9999 PM Ramadan Package 2026 as many families in Pakistan are feeling pinch of soaring prices and tighter budgets.

The package is a Digital CNIC-based system while support goes directly to households that need it most, no long queues, no complicated forms.

With just few taps via SMS, families can confirm their eligibility and receive timely assistance, ensuring they can celebrate Ramadan with dignity and peace of mind.

PM Ramzan Relief Package 2026

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting was held, chaired remotely by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Attendees included Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, and senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory bodies.

ECC reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety requesting Rs 25 billion for the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package (PMRRP) 2026.

The Finance Division reported that Rs 19 billion had already been allocated for this fiscal year, with the remaining funds to be released as necessary. The Committee approved the immediate release of Rs 19 billion to begin disbursements, while additional funds would be considered based on need and available resources.

The government launched 9999 PM Ramzan Package 2026 to provide financial assistance to low-income families during Ramadan using a CNIC-based digital verification system. The system ensures that support reaches eligible households directly, without intermediaries, paperwork, or manual interference.