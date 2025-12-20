Five bandits killed in kutcha area police operation

ROJHAN: Three more bandits were killed in police and rangers’ operation in katcha area of Rojhan on Saturday increasing death toll of dacoits to five.

The law enforcement operation in Kucha Jamal and Kucha Karachi of Rojhan resulted in death of three bandits as two dacoits were killed earlier.

Sindh and Punjab police and rangers have launched a joint operation against outlaws in katcha area, which is continuing for fifth days, police sources said.

Police using drone cameras for surveillance and search of bandits in the area.

Police attacked a boat, which was coming to rescue the trapped outlaws with drones, which reportedly resulted in death of bandits. The bandits killed in the police operation have been identified as Lala Sukhani, Sheru, Ashiq, Zafari Jhabeel and Ghamani Gopang. According to police, slain bandits were most wanted to police in various cases.

The law enforcement contingents also destroyed 13 hideout and bunkers of bandits operating in the area.

Earlier, police had sent message to bandits to surrender and warned them to be killed if failed to surrender.