Five bandits of Kosh gang surrender in Sadiqabad katcha area

SADIQABAD: Police said on Sunday that five more bandits have surrendered as a law enforcement operation continuing in the katcha area.

District Police Officer Sadiqabad, Irfan Sammo has said that five bandits of Kosh gang have laid down arms. “These bandits were wanted in over dozen of cases”.

“Overall 223 dacoits have laid down arms in the katcha area during the operation,” Irfan Sammo said.

DPO said those surrendered will be treated according to the law. “The law enforcement operation will be continued in katcha area until clearing of fighting outlaws and maintenance of peace in the area”.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts surrendered during the operation.

Police said that the operation has been ongoing against Shar, Kosh and other notorious bandit gangs in Ghelpur riverine area.