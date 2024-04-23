31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Five children drown in Indus River near Hala, three saved

HALA: Five children were drowned in Indus River while bathing near Old Hala, in Matiari district, three of them were saved by local people, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The children were bathing in the river at Old Hala picnic point when the water flow pushed them in deep water, and they were drowned.

Rescue teams rushed to the area after being informed about the incident and retrieved dead bodies of two children identified as Faizan Qureshi 12, and Abdul Razzaq Qureshi aged 10 years, deputy commissioner Matiari said.

The dead bodies of the children were handed over to the families, DC further said.

Three children were saved by local people.

