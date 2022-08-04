Five dacoits killed, policeman martyred in Rojhan kacha operation

RAJANPUR: The operation against bandits was continued successfully in Kacha area of Rojhan, Punjab, by police in which five dacoits including ring leader Fayyaz Dollani have been killed, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson for Rajanpur police notorious criminals have set up their hideouts in Tehsil Rojhan Jamali Kacha area and started various criminal activities in the border areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

He said that the operation has been launched by police on large-scale, while contingents of Punjab Rangers are also called in. So far five dacoits have been shot dead, while a policeman was martyred.

Read more: Two cops recovered as Punjab police launch operation against bandits

Action against bandits in riverbed areas of both Punjab and Sindh had been launched to rid these areas of criminal elements in the past too.

In separate action, Punjab police successfully carried an operation against bandits and recovered two cops held hostage by them in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district.

According to a regional police officer, the police successfully carried out an operation and recovered two cops identified as Arshad and Irfan.

Comments